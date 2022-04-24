Earnest Partners LLC Sells 15,174 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $69,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

