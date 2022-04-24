Earnest Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

