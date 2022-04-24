Earnest Partners LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $64,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $934,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

KEYS opened at $145.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

