Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

