eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $559,889.29 and approximately $33.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00264289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001391 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.