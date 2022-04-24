EDC Blockchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $276,249.22 and $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.12 or 1.00001309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001809 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

