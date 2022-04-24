Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

EGO opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

