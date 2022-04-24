Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,227 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $207,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $10.88 on Friday, reaching $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.44. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

