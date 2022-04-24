Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $148.93

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $85.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $148.93 or 0.00379459 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00179453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,840,575 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

