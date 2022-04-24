EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 340,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

