Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $63,803.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,145,736 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

