Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Cut by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

