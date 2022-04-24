EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

ESMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 186,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.