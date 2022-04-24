Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $4,584,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $4,342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.11.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,133. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.