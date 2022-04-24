Enzyme Hits Market Capitalization of $115.11 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $115.11 million and $16.60 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $54.99 or 0.00138539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,292 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

