EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQRx.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EQRx stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 721,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,744. EQRx has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

