Ergo (ERG) Price Down 4% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and $652,243.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $4.09 or 0.00010271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.33 or 0.07428272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00265033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00788286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00674349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00087072 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00389078 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

