Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $70,543.37 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $70,543.37 and $870.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.34 or 0.07416213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00085691 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

