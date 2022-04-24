Everipedia Price Down 5.4% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $113.85 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.32 or 0.07401828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.24 or 0.99821076 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,111 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

