Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

