FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $317.55 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

