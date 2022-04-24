FairGame Hits One Day Volume of $545,401.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $545,401.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001624 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

