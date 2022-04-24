Falconswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,402.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $57,402.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00103317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars.

