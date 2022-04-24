Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

