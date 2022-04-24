FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans $0.20 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

