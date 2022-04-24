FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans $0.20 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $60.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
