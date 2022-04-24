FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

