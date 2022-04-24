Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 4.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 349,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

