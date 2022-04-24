Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

