First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Tidewater worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

TDW stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 264,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $829.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.50. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

