First Pacific Advisors LP Has $181.39 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of FirstEnergy worth $181,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after buying an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 5,208,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

