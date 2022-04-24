First Pacific Advisors LP Has $237,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.09. 4,236,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

