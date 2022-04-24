First Pacific Advisors LP Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 1,138,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

