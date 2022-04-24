First Pacific Advisors LP Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Snap stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 77,506,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

