First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 2,233,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

