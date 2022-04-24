First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 1,371,490 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 171.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 1.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Open Text worth $103,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,311,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,255,000 after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. 361,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,821. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

