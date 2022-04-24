First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 79,295 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,295 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. The stock had a trading volume of 848,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

