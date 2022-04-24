First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 88,982 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,418,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,982 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 5.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $425,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 52.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 256.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,345. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

