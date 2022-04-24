First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $528,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $14.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 594,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

