First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $528,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ULTA stock traded down $14.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 594,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
