First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.27.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$35.75 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.09.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

