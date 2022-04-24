Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.53). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,681.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.53%.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.