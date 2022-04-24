Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

