Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Frax has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $14.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

