Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CRO Sells $39,680.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

