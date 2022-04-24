FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 745,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

