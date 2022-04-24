Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.