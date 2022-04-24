Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $179.00 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00103806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.