GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Cap of $11.40 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $57,734.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00265109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,666,900 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

