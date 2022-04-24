General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

GE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.