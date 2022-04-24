GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.09).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,630.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.