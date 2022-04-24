Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $62,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN traded down $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. 1,887,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,938. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

